Epidemiologist with Cleveland’s health department resigns amid rising COVID-19 cases across Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An epidemiologist with the city of Cleveland’s Department of Public Health announced her resignation amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.
Sheena Fryerson’s last day with the CDPH is Friday, Oct. 16, according to city officials.
Fryerson’s resignation comes following several significant reassignments within the city’s health department made by Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.
The investigation of the department’s operating structure and culture was conducted after the re-opening of an Equal Employment Opportunity complaint, a loss of funds, a survey of employee morale, and a review of vacancies and hirings.
An epidemiologist is a public health official who investigates patterns and causes of disease. Fryerson specialized in violence and injury with the CDPH.
The vacant epidemiologist position will be posted for applications within the next two weeks.
