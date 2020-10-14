Former Solon High School band director pleads not guilty to 17 counts of gross sexual imposition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Solon High School band director pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas court.
Edward Kline, 50, was indicted on 17 counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of sexual imposition.
Solon police started investigating Kline this past June for the sexual abuse of a then 12-year-old girl in Sept. 2010.
According to the indictment, between 2003 and 2014, Kline had several victims accuse him of molestation and abuse.
Court documents show many of the incidents included the touching of breasts, inner thigh and buttocks.
Kline spent over a decade as a band director at Solon High School.
He resigned from the Solon City Schools District in 2018 and hasn’t been employed since.
Kline is free on a $50,000 bond and will be back in court on Oct. 28.
