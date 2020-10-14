3 hurt in 2 unrelated shooting incidents in Lorain, police say

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Three victims are hurt after being shot in two unrelated shooting incidents, Lorain Police said.
The first incident occurred at 7:17 Tuesday evening: Police said they responded to Oakwood Park and officers located a 21-year-old man inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound. The information collected from witnesses indicated the male was sitting in his vehicle when he was from outside the vehicle. Police said evidence was collected on the scene and police are researching leads and reviewing video from the area.
The second incident occurred at 9:13 Tuesday evening: Police said they responded to the 1300 block of Shaffer Drive for a report of two people being shot inside a residence. Officers arrived and began treating the 44-year-old man and 35-year-old woman until Life Care Rescue arrived. Both victims were taken to Lorain Mercy Hospital for treatment. Police said they have addresses outside of Lorain.
The conditions of the victims are not known at this time. The LPD does not believe these shooting are related and is asking the public for assistance with both investigations.
