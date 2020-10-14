Kamala Harris to visit Cleveland Friday for campaign visit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Biden-Harris campaign announced Wednesday morning that Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris is coming to Cleveland.
Harris is making a campaign stop here on Friday, Oct. 16.
The Biden-Harris campaign said more details on the visit will be released soon.
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden selected Kamala Harris as his running mate in August.
If Biden wins, Harris will be the first female vice president of the United States. She is also the first Black and Asian American woman to be on a major presidential ticket.
Both presidential campaigns visited Ohio earlier this week.
President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, will also be in Ohio on Friday. She is campaigning in Cincinnati.
President Trump won Ohio by 8 points in the 2016 election, but new polls show narrowing margins between the candidates.
