2 men indicted for murder of fashion model in Euclid

By Julia Tullos | October 14, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT - Updated October 14 at 9:04 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted two men in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old woman.

Shalaymiah Moore, a mom and fashion model, was shot to death while sitting in a vehicle Friday, Oct. 2 in the area of Lakeshore Blvd. and E. 204th Street in Euclid.

According to her parents, Moore had just gone out to dinner with a friend and they were sitting in the car talking when two men approached the car and started shooting.

Daylonta Jones, 20, of Cleveland, and Curtis Gatheright, 21, of Cleveland, were both indicted on multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Arrested for a 10/2/2020 murder in Euclid. (Source: Euclid police)

Jones and Gatheright are both currently locked up in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Arrested for 10/2/2020 murder in Euclid. (Source: Euclid police)

Her family said Moore was a nurse’s assistant taking care of her aging parents and a fashion model who took to the runways during New York Fashion Week, as well as Detroit’s Fashion Week.

“She had a beautiful future. She was a model scheduled to go to London in February, and she didn’t deserve to die like that,” said her mother, Rochelle Moore.

Moore also leaves behind a 13-year-old son.

