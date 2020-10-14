Metro SWAT arrests man wanted in connection with September drive-by shooting

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers for Streetsboro police and Metro SWAT arrested a 29-year-old Ravenna man wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting.

Officers arrested Scott McCants at a hotel on Mondial Parkway Wednesday.

McCants was wanted for a first-degree felony warrant for his role in a drive-by shooting that happened Sept. 29 in Ravenna.

Metro SWAT was able to get McCants to surrender peacefully.

Streetsboro is one of 18 agencies in Summit and Portage County that belongs to Metro SWAT.

