Nearly 1,700 complaints of non-compliance to mask mandate have been made to Cleveland’s health department

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health is responsible for monitoring non-compliance complaints during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Between March 20 and Oct. 13, the CDPH said 1,695 allegations of mask non-compliance have been made.
That averages out to just over 8 complaints daily over a 207-day period.
The use of masks is required under Ohio mandate, which was issued by Gov. Mike DeWine in July.
The locations that have received the most complaints include the Jack Casino, Town Hall, and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo; all with 24 allegations of non-compliance.
At least 1,160 complaints of non-compliance to the mass gathering order have also reported to the CDPH.
