Northeast Ohio Weather: High clouds today with afternoon temperatures in the 60s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Not too shabby of a day yet again. We will have high clouds in the area so it will be more of a hazy sun. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s. A strong cold front will track through tomorrow. A strong south wind develops this evening at 20-30 mph. We will see potentially see wind gusts to 40 mph in spots. This wind will prevent temperatures from dropping much tonight. I only have us falling to around 60 degrees by early tomorrow morning.