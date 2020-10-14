Northeast Ohio weather: 30 mph wind gusts overnight, rain returns tomorrow afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a quiet Wednesday, winds will pick up through the evening.
Expect winds from the south at 10 to 20 mph sustained.
Winds may gust as high as 30 mph.
If you have anything light or loose in your yard, such as Halloween decorations, be sure to secure it.
With high winds in the forecast, it will be quite mild tonight, especially for mid-October.
Temperatures will stay in the low 60s all evening.
We’ll stay dry through the night, but rain will return to the region after lunchtime Thursday, as our next cold front moves through.
This front will do two things for us.
1.) Bring us rain from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM Thursday
2.) Usher in a much cooler air mass for the end of the work week
Highs will only climb into the low 50s on Friday.
We’ll only make it into the mid and upper 50s on Saturday.
Brr!
Sunday does look a bit warmer, with highs topping out in the mid and upper 60s.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.