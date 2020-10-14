Ohio Department of Health issues COVID-19 travel advisory for 8 states

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health has issued a coronavirus travel advisory for eight states on Wednesday for states seeing highest positivity rates.
The ODH said those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, and ODH is recommending against travel to those states with high positivity. If someone must travel, ODH is recommending 14 days of self-quarantine after leaving those locations. This advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel, and should be heeded by both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers.
The list of states includes: Indiana, 15.6%, Nevada 15.7%, Kansas, 16.6%, Wyoming, 16.7%, Iowa,18.8%, Wisconsin, 21.1%, Idaho, 23.5% and South Dakota, 23.6%.
The state of Mississippi is shaded gray this week on the Travel Advisory Map. Mississippi is showing reporting irregularities with the data for total tests reported in the past week. As such, the positivity rate cannot be calculated for Mississippi for this week.
