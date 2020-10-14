Only days after indoor visits resume in Ohio, Garfield Heights facility cancels because of Covid

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Jennings Center for Older Adults in Garfield Heights had to cancel all patient visits only days after the state allowed indoor visits because of positive Covid-19 test results.
In an email obtained by 19 News, three staff members from the facility tested positive for the virus.
Families and caretakers received either a phone message or email that stated the following: "We learned that three Jennings' staff members in Jennings Hall nursing home in Garfield Heights tested positive for COVID-19. After consulting with our medical director, we must cancel indoor visits for nursing home residents and their families up to and including Saturday, Oct. 24.”
The news was crushing to Brenda Webb who has just seen her mother for the first time since July 1.
“It was heartbreaking. Just to be on high and tell everyone I saw my mom, and the video of her being so happy. And now she won’t be able to see us for a while,' Webb said.
Officials at the Jennings complex are equally disappointed with the decision that had to be made.
Allison Quick Salopeck is the president and CEO at Jennings and she wants to do more but she said she must follow the rules.
“We are obligated by the state of Ohio to consider one positive case as an outbreak. The hardest part is for us has been the inability to have our families and visit our residents to come and go as they please,” said Salopeck.
Right now the only way someone can visit a love one is through a screened window on a limited area from the outside on the first floor of the nursing facility at Jennings.
“I want to hug her and see her and tell how I’m doing in school. All the things I’m doing great and that she would be proud of me doing," said Brenda’s 17-year-old grandson.
