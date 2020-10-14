Polar Express tickets go on sale this morning

By Steph Krane | October 14, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT - Updated October 14 at 8:24 AM

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Tickets for the popular Polar Express train rides departing from Akron and Independence go on sale to the general at public at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Tickets can be bought online in blocks of 4 or 6.

The first train ride departs Friday, Nov. 6 and rides go through Saturday, Dec. 20.

Because of the pandemic, trains will be operating at no more than 50%.

Tickets include a ninety minute train ride, hot chocolate packet, one cookie, a silver bell, a program and a brief visit with Santa.

The train ride takes you to the North Pole, where passengers are greeted by elves and a reading of The Polar Express.

Passengers ages one and younger are not required to purchase a ticket but must select a free lap child ticket during purchase.

Tickets typically sell out quickly once they go on sale.

