Shell gas station aggravated robbery suspect wanted by Cleveland Police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the suspect in an aggravated robbery that happened at a Shell gas station on Sept. 24.
Police said the suspect went to the Shell on 2249 W. 117th Street, pulled out a gun, pointed it at the clerk, and demanded cash.
The suspect then ran away and headed east on Western Avenue.
The Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations shared the following photos of the suspect:
Call Det. Florentz at (216) 623-2518 if you can identify them or have any other information on this aggravated robbery.
