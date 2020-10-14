Sokolowski’s University Inn to close permanently

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Iconic Cleveland restaurant Sokolowski’s University Inn is closing for good, owner Mike Sokolowski said.
Sokolowski sent the following statement to a 19 News reporter:
"Unfortunately our time is up. My brother and I have battled health issues with leg problems ( old sports injuries) and other sicknesses, and combined with the COVID-19 it was just too much for my sister Mary Lou to carry the load. She’s a tough woman but it was too much. We always planned on making it to 100 years and then getting out. Covid just sped up our decision unfortunately.
We were unbelievably busy these past few years. Cleveland, North East Ohio, and Americans abroad have been so good to us with their support. We were extremely blessed by our Lord and Savior. I can’t thank Cleveland enough. It will always be home!!!
I plan on releasing a cook book in the near future.
Thank you so much for your kindness!!! Mike Sokolowski"
Sokolowski’s University Inn was established in 1923 and was Cleveland’s oldest family owned and operated restaurant.
It’s run by third generation owners and siblings, Mike, Mary and Bernie Sokolowski.
It’s been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Known for dishes including pierogies and stuffed cabbage, Sokolowski’s was awarded a James Beard “American Classics” Award in 2014.
The restaurant was featured on the Food Network and Anthony Bourdain’s show on the Travel Channel.
Famous visitors to Sokolowski’s include Bill Clinton, Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon.
