Suffield Elementary School switches to remote learning for two weeks after staff members test positive

MOGADORE, Ohio (WOIO) - Students and staff at Suffield Elementary School in Summit County are having classes remotely for two weeks.
The school made the switch to online learning beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13 after staff members tested positive for COVID-19 the week before.
In an email to families, school principal Shawn Bookman said the school did not have enough substitute teachers to cover staff members who have either tested positive for coronavirus or are in quarantine.
Bookman said the school will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 26.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.