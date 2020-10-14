Summit County deputies rescue kidnapped woman from home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old woman who said she was being held captive in the basement of a Coventry Township home, was rescued by Summit County Sheriff deputies Tuesday.
Summit County Sheriff Inspector William Holland said deputies responded to the home on Swartz Road after receiving two 911 calls regarding a woman being held hostage.
When deputies arrived, an elderly man said no women were inside the house, but the deputy said he heard a woman screaming for help.
The deputy said he then saw a partially clothed woman run up the basement stairs.
Deputies said a man was chasing the woman and trying to drag her back to the basement.
John Lent, 60, was arrested and charged with rape and kidnapping.
He is now locked up in the Summit County Jail.
The woman was treated at Akron General Medical Center.
Holland said two elderly men inside the home had no knowledge of the incident and were not charged.
