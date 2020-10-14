Tony Romo, Jim Nantz to call Sunday’s Week 6 game between Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rashard Higgins during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland.
By Chris Anderson | October 14, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 3:23 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CBS announced that its best announcers will call Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, along with Tracy Wolfson, will call the 1 p.m. game in Pittsburgh.

The duo is usually reserved for the network’s 4 p.m. “Game of the Week” slot, but CBS decided the Cleveland matchup against Pittsburgh is the most intriguing on the schedule.

The Browns, who are now 4-1 following a Week 5 win against the Indianapolis Colts, will face the undefeated Steelers in their first of two matchups this season.

Sunday’s game airs on CBS 19 News.

