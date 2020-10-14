Tony Romo, Jim Nantz to call Sunday’s Week 6 game between Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CBS announced that its best announcers will call Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, along with Tracy Wolfson, will call the 1 p.m. game in Pittsburgh.
The duo is usually reserved for the network’s 4 p.m. “Game of the Week” slot, but CBS decided the Cleveland matchup against Pittsburgh is the most intriguing on the schedule.
The Browns, who are now 4-1 following a Week 5 win against the Indianapolis Colts, will face the undefeated Steelers in their first of two matchups this season.
Sunday’s game airs on CBS 19 News.
