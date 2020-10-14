Video shows officer draw gun toward speeding driver who refused commands from South Euclid police

South Euclid police body camera (Source: South Euclid police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | October 14, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 3:26 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The South Euclid Police Department shared dash and body camera footage that shows an interaction with a female driver of a car who disobeyed officers' commands.

The incident occurred on Monday morning, according to South Euclid police.

An officer clocked the woman traveling 55 miles per hour on Monticello Boulevard in a 35-mile-per-hour zone.

Police say the officer tried to get the driver to pull over, but the person refused to stop initially.

The driver eventually came to a stop on Trebisky Road. As the officer approached the car with dark-tinted windows, the driver took off again.

According to police, the officer, with lights and sirens activated, pursued the vehicle for approximately a half-mile before the car came to a stop again.

Dash Camera Video

Monday afternoon a video was posted on social media of a South Euclid officer ordering the driver of a vehicle out of the car at gunpoint. The narrator repeatedly states that the driver of the car did nothing wrong. We are posting both the dash camera and body worn videos to be transparent. On October 12th, 2020, at approximately 11:40 a.m. an officer clocked a vehicle traveling at 55 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on Monticello Boulevard. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle it initially failed to stop. When the vehicle finally stopped on Trebisky Road, the officer noted that the windows on the car were tinted so dark that he could not see inside the vehicle. As he began to exit the cruiser, the car drove away. The officer followed the vehicle with lights and siren activated for approximately half a mile before the vehicle came to a stop again. (This is when the video on the social media post begins.) Given the erratic behavior of the driver and the fact that the officer could not see inside the vehicle, due to the dark tint on the windows, the officer called the driver out of the vehicle and back to him at gunpoint. Once officers determined that the female driver was not a threat and the only other person in the car was her minor child, they let the female driver return to her car. (The female driver was not handcuffed as the social media post indicated.) The female driver was issued a citation for speeding and released. (Reference post below for Body Worn Camera Video.)

Because of the dark tint of the windows and erratic behavior of the driver, the South Euclid Police Department said the officer ordered the female out of the car and back towards the cruiser while his gun was drawn.

Body Worn Camera Video

Traffic Stop on Trebisky Road (Reference above post)

“Once officers determined that the female driver was not a threat and the only other person in the car was her minor child, they let the female driver return to her car,” police wrote on Facebook.

Police wanted to share their perspectives in an effort to be transparent after video shared on social media claimed the driver of the car never did anything wrong during the incident.

The female driver was never handcuffed, according to South Euclid police, conflicting what was indicated in the social media post.

A citation for speeding was issued and the driver was released.

