Video shows officer draw gun toward speeding driver who refused commands from South Euclid police

Monday afternoon a video was posted on social media of a South Euclid officer ordering the driver of a vehicle out of the car at gunpoint. The narrator repeatedly states that the driver of the car did nothing wrong. We are posting both the dash camera and body worn videos to be transparent. On October 12th, 2020, at approximately 11:40 a.m. an officer clocked a vehicle traveling at 55 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on Monticello Boulevard. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle it initially failed to stop. When the vehicle finally stopped on Trebisky Road, the officer noted that the windows on the car were tinted so dark that he could not see inside the vehicle. As he began to exit the cruiser, the car drove away. The officer followed the vehicle with lights and siren activated for approximately half a mile before the vehicle came to a stop again. (This is when the video on the social media post begins.) Given the erratic behavior of the driver and the fact that the officer could not see inside the vehicle, due to the dark tint on the windows, the officer called the driver out of the vehicle and back to him at gunpoint. Once officers determined that the female driver was not a threat and the only other person in the car was her minor child, they let the female driver return to her car. (The female driver was not handcuffed as the social media post indicated.) The female driver was issued a citation for speeding and released. (Reference post below for Body Worn Camera Video.)