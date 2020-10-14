Video shows officer draw gun toward speeding driver who refused commands from South Euclid police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The South Euclid Police Department shared dash and body camera footage that shows an interaction with a female driver of a car who disobeyed officers' commands.
The incident occurred on Monday morning, according to South Euclid police.
An officer clocked the woman traveling 55 miles per hour on Monticello Boulevard in a 35-mile-per-hour zone.
Police say the officer tried to get the driver to pull over, but the person refused to stop initially.
The driver eventually came to a stop on Trebisky Road. As the officer approached the car with dark-tinted windows, the driver took off again.
According to police, the officer, with lights and sirens activated, pursued the vehicle for approximately a half-mile before the car came to a stop again.
Because of the dark tint of the windows and erratic behavior of the driver, the South Euclid Police Department said the officer ordered the female out of the car and back towards the cruiser while his gun was drawn.
“Once officers determined that the female driver was not a threat and the only other person in the car was her minor child, they let the female driver return to her car,” police wrote on Facebook.
Police wanted to share their perspectives in an effort to be transparent after video shared on social media claimed the driver of the car never did anything wrong during the incident.
The female driver was never handcuffed, according to South Euclid police, conflicting what was indicated in the social media post.
A citation for speeding was issued and the driver was released.
