What is your favorite moment from Browns-Steelers rivalry?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers meet this Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Since 1999, the rivalry has been very one sided in favor of the Steelers. The Browns have not won in Pittsburgh since 2003.
These longtime division rivals from the former AFC Central and current AFC North have produced some memorable moments. What is your favorite Browns-Steelers moment in the rivalry.
The sports staff at 19 News has picked three selections for to choose from in this weeks Hyundai Pigskin Poll. Vote now, the results will be announced during the Serpentini Tailgate 19 Sunday morning at 11 AM on CBS-19.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.