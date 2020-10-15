Akron man carjacked at gunpoint while sitting in his vehicle waiting for a friend

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man was robbed of his car at gunpoint Wednesday evening while waiting for a friend.
The victim told Akron police he was in the 200 block of Sobul Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when two armed men approached him.
One of suspects dragged him out of his 2013 Dodge Charger, while the other stole his keys, the victim said.
After getting the keys, the victim said one suspect drove away in the Charger and the other drove off in a waiting car parked down the street.
Akron officers later found the stolen vehicle in the 200 block of N. Forge Street.
The victim’s money, cell phone and two guns remain missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490.
