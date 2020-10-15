Akron police learn suspect is driving an officer’s stolen car amid pursuit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 44-year-old man is facing jail time after he stole an on-duty Akron officer’s vehicle and led police on a chase.
Officers saw Lewis Nemeth driving a 2017 Ford Escape recklessly around 4 a.m. early Thursday morning and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
Nemeth refused to stop, police said.
Amid the police chase, officers learned Nemeth was driving a vehicle allegedly owned by an Akron police officer.
The pursuit ended near the corners of W. Market Street and Hampshire Road.
Nemeth initially resisted arrest but later complied, police said.
Nemeth’s charges include grand theft, obstructing official business, willful flee, resisting arrest, failure to comply with order of signal of police officer and theft.
