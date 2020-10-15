Authorities seeking public’s help to identify man who robbed a Beachwood bank

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted for robbing a Citizens Bank after he demanded and was given an undisclosed amount of money and then fled from the bank in an unknown direction, authorities said.
Authorities said the man was wearing a large yellow coat, black winter knit hat and a blue surgical mask.
Anyone with information as to the identify this individual is asked to call the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 216-522-1400, or the Beachwood Police Department at 216-464-1234.
