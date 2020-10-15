Case Western Reserve University student sues school for tuition refund after virtual learning semester

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University junior Daniel Lazado has sued for a refund of his $26,000 in tuition and fees for the second semester of 2020 after the school went virtual due to coronavirus after March 10.
The suit contends:
“The online-only learning options offered to Case Western’s students were sub-par in practically every aspect as compared to the educational experience afforded [Lozada] and the members of the class agreed to pay for."
Daniel Lozada, a junior studying economics, says the school broke its contract when they went to virtual learning.
The lawsuit, filed earlier this week by New York attorneys who have been filing similar lawsuits across the country, says the university stopped providing services the fees were supposed to cover.
A federal judge in the Northern District of Ohio court could decide whether or not to allow this to be a class action suit, meaning other students could jump in.
