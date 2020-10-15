Cleveland police need help locating missing 13-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is asking the public to come forward with any information regarding a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing on Oct. 11.
A social worker told Cleveland police that Blessing Mapson left with another teen girl, who said she would find her a place to stay in Garfield Heights, according to investigators.
Instead, Mapson and the other individual left the Euclid Avenue area towards Chester Avenue and has not been see since.
The 13-year-old African-American girl is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 97 pounds, has long black braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and white Tommy Hilfiger jacket with black shorts.
Anyone with information about Mapson’s location should call Cleveland police immediately.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.