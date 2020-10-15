Concerns about school grow as reported coronavirus cases rise in Ohio

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio broke a record Wednesday, with 2,039 coronavirus cases reported in a single day since the pandemic started. As some local school districts prepare for students to go back to in-person learning full-time, some parents are concerned with the rising number of cases.
Linda Osika isn’t convinced her grandchildren should go back to school five days a weeks after seeing Wednesday’s record breaking numbers.
“Until we can see the numbers bottom out, I think we’re moving too fast. Ohio’s going up, so let’s see where it’s going before we put a hard date on things,” said Linda Osika.
Some local school districts have given a hard date for their plans, including Lakewood City School District where students will return to full-time in person classes on Monday.
This week, Parma City School District announced it’s planning to have all students return on November 16th.
Osika has two grandchildren in PCSD.
“I understand there are parents who work, and this is hard on them," said Osika. "I can empathize with them, but it’s worse if you send your kid and they bring home something and it makes you sick.”
She added, “We haven’t left orange. we’re still one criteria away from red and that makes me nervous.”
Osika said she’s not only nervous for her grandchildren’s health or other children, but her own health as well.
“I had COVID right at the beginning. I had it in March, and I was sick for 6 weeks," Osika said. "I was fortunate that it didn’t affect my lungs.”
She has since recovered, but said she still has lingering symptoms and health issues.
With cases rising statewide, 19 News asked how people feel about the virus here. Nearly 80 percent of people who answered said they’re more concerned.
“We can’t be totally safe. I understand that, but I want us to a point where we don’t go backwards,” said Osika.
Osika said her older granddaughter, who’s 17, isn’t too worried about returning to school full-time. She’s currently doing the hybrid model.
PCSD said of its more than 9,000 students, 21 are quarantined. A spokesperson said they’re monitoring local numbers. As of Wednesday night, their plans for returning to in-person learning next month still stand.
