East Cleveland woman writes book aimed at motivating young black girls to love their natural hair

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland native, Dominique Kizer, wrote a book aimed at motivating young black girls to love their hair in its natural state.
The book is called Kinky Hair Don’t Care.
“In today’s world, it is not the norm, most people frown upon women who wear their natural hair in corporate America... you don’t see natural hair,” said Kizer. “So I just wanted to highlight natural hair and self love in my book.”
Kizer says at four-years-old, she had her hair chemically straightened.
“All I’ve known is silky straight hair, that’s beautiful, that’s how we’re supposed to be, so at an early age that was embedded in my head, so I want to embed beauty in natural hair at young age in little girls' heads,” Kizer added.
Some people might think, it’s just hair, what’s the big deal? Well, Kizer says hair carries rich heritage.
“African American women have always expressed beauty through their hair, cornrows, headwraps are a part of our heritage,” said Kizer. “It’s important to teach your kids that heritage so they can teach their kids when they grow up.”
Kizer says being from East Cleveland helped her write this book and she will always appreciate the city that made her who she is.
“I love my city and I wouldn’t trade it for the world, I’m proud of where I came from.”
Kinky Hair Don’t Care can be found on Amazon.
Kizer is hoping she can inspire little girls one page at a time.
