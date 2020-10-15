Gov. DeWine holds briefing a day after Ohio recorded highest 24-hour increase in COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 5,033 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 173,665 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
These numbers will be updated LIVE at 2 p.m.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a briefing on Thursday afternoon, one day after the state recorded the highest 24-hour spike in reported COVID-19 cases.
The governor is also expected to release the latest coronavirus threat level map for the state of Ohio
An additional 10,107 cases and 308 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 16,716 hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 3,464 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
