If you went to Trunk or Treat at the Captain’s Stadium, check for COVID-19 symptoms

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County General Health District is urging everyone who went to the Lake County First Responder’s First Annual Truck or Treat to monitor for coronavirus symptoms after one attendee tested positive for COVID-19.
The event was held at the Captain’s Stadium in Eastlake on Oct. 11.
The LCGHD the public notice is due to the “large number of people present, many of whom were not wearing masks.”
According to health officials, the person who tested positive was at the event from 6-8 p.m. and was not experiencing symptoms at the time.
The person began to develop symptoms the next day on Oct. 11, “making it possible this person was contagious while at the event,” according to the LCGHD.
The LCGHD sent out the following guidelines for monitoring COVID-19 symptoms:
“Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, and may include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. If you experience any of these symptoms, stay home and consult a physician immediately.”
