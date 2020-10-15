Lockkeepers now serving while Marble Room is set to reopen in Nov. for 1st time since pandemic

“Overall it’s been awful, full of anxiety and worry. Though I’ve been happy to keep my hands moving and have employment, it’s all very unnerving. We’re so excited to open, no question. But it’s going to be very challenging. Restaurants were already tough,” said Lockkeepers GM Brian Woehrman said back in Sept. “We’ve been doing a pretty formal survey in trying to understand the market best we could. And by in large, everyone is getting killed and losing a lot of money. But there are some positive indicators and some positive outliers, restaurants that are doing well. We think if we run this right, we can break even, or profit and get back in to our business."