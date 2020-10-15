Lockkeepers now serving while Marble Room is set to reopen in Nov. for 1st time since pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Lockkeepers in Valley View is now back in business serving lunch and dinner after being closed since March.
Before reopening their doors to patrons hungry for Italian cuisine on Oct. 5, the restaurant underwent a massive restoration and renovation.
“Overall it’s been awful, full of anxiety and worry. Though I’ve been happy to keep my hands moving and have employment, it’s all very unnerving. We’re so excited to open, no question. But it’s going to be very challenging. Restaurants were already tough,” said Lockkeepers GM Brian Woehrman said back in Sept. “We’ve been doing a pretty formal survey in trying to understand the market best we could. And by in large, everyone is getting killed and losing a lot of money. But there are some positive indicators and some positive outliers, restaurants that are doing well. We think if we run this right, we can break even, or profit and get back in to our business."
Lockkeepers is also planning to be open for Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve meals.
However, seating is limited due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.
Meanwhile, Millennia Hospitality Group, which also owns and operates Il Venetian and Marble Room announced Marble Room in downtown Cleveland will reopen in Nov.
Brunch will be served on Nov. 22 with the first dinner service slated for Nov. 23.
Marble Room will then be open 4:30-11 p.m. from Tuesday-Saturday.
Millennia Hospitality Group decided Marble Room will not open for lunch at this time.
“Cleveland is poised to come back better and stronger than other cities where people are leaving because of the high cost of living. So I’m optimistic that we’ll get through this,” Malisse Sinito of Millienia said back in Sept.
Il Venetian has not announced any reopening plans yet.
