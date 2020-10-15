Lorain City School District begins COVID-19 testing on portion of student population

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain City School District will require coronavirus testing for specific students as part of a plan to measure community spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Jeff Graham, superintendent of the Lorain City School District, said all middle and high school student-athletes who wish to participate in winter sports must be tested for COVID-19 prior to tryouts, conditioning, and competition.
Free screenings will also be provided to any other staff members and students who wish to be tested.
“Results from testing will be used to assure we can react quickly to any positive case while assessing our mitigation strategies, but also to provide us with a picture of school/community spread to inform us on future decisions.”
Dr. Graham said the school district is partnering with Lorain County Public Health, Mercy Health of Lorain, and a university medical research partner in the joint testing effort.
The testing is scheduled to take place at George Daniel Field House on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Results from the PCR diagnosis will be shared with families within a few days, according to the school district, with positive infections given priority.
Lorain schools are teaching virtually as part of the district’s first phase of the year. At least one month’s notice will be provided to families before a transition to Phase 2.
