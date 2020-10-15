138 more students issued to quarantine at Kent State University due to possible COVID-19 exposure

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University has notified 138 students in total at Clark Hall, second floor, Lake Hall, second floor, Manchester Hall, fourth floor and Allyn Hall, third floor to quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
For all quarantined and isolated students who remain on campus, Kent State ensures coursework can continue remotely, supplies all meals and provides student support services.
The university said they did not record no new positive cases of COVID-19 at Kent State for Oct. 14, even though testing has increased for students, staff and faculty.
“As we continue to increase our testing capacity, the more cases of COVID-19 we will discover, and more students will be quarantined," the university said. "We are prepared for this expected increase in cases and quarantine situations and believe that knowing who has COVID-19 is the best way to stop the spread of this virus by acting to isolate those who test positive and to quarantine their close contacts.”
At midnight, the university said 57 students will complete their quarantine period and can resume normal activities, and by the middle of next week, an additional 110 students will also see their quarantine time conclude.
