Northeast Ohio schools returning to in-class learning in “wait and see” mode after record Covid cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike Dewine announced Ohio set another record for coronavirus cases Thursday.
Twenty-nine counties are at Level 3 status, muddying the water even more for some school districts hoping to return to in-person learning.
Several school districts in Northeast Ohio, who are back in school, have seen their share of outbreaks. Other school districts that have students in remote learning are planning on sending students back later this month. But now those plans are delayed.
Despite Thursday’s rise in coronavirus cases, Governor Mike Dewine, during his weekly news briefing, said closing the state down again won’t happen. “We don’t have any plans to do shutdowns, but no governor could stand up here during a pandemic and say under no circumstances will we shut something down. That wouldn’t be responsible. We have no plans to shut anything down.” says Governor Dewine.
Thursday’s Ohio Public Advisory Map shows 29 counties now in Level 3 status or in red, along with 52 high incident counties.
Schools have seen a record spike as well, nearly 900 coronavirus cases from both students and teachers. Those numbers were reported from last week. And now, as most schools considered returning all students for in-person learning for the remainder of the semester, districts are now pressing pause.
On Tuesday, Willoughby-Eastlake superintendent Steve Thompson, said due to high numbers within his district, they’re reevaluating their protocols, still hoping to re-open schools before the end of October. “We have done...and generally in school districts overall...have done everything that we could do, with the limited scope and dollars that we’ve had to make our schools as safe as they can.”
19 News reached out to several schools on Thursday to see what decisions would be made. Shaker Heights schools responded by saying, “We are still remote and do not have students scheduling return on a limited basis until Oct. 26 .”
And Lakewood schools also responding by saying, “Due to the county’s new Red alert status, our in-person return is postponed. Students will remain in their current instructional model.”
