Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and wind this afternoon and this evening, colder air arrives this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I hope that you were able to enjoy the weather this morning, because that was definitely the warmest part of the day.
A strong cold front will move through the area today, and this feature will usher in much cooler air for this afternoon, this evening, and for tomorrow.
The front will also bring us scattered showers during the afternoon and evening hours.
Wind gusts out of the southwest and west will be at 35 mph at times today.
Temperatures will fall through the 50s this afternoon, as a much colder air mass builds in.
There will be some light lake effect rain during the evening and overnight hours, especially along the lakeshore, in Cleveland, and out into the Snow Belt.
Some of that rain could be heavy at times.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s by morning.
Brr!
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.