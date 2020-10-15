Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and wind today; Temperatures crashing through the 50s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The warmest time today was the early morning. A strong cold front is tracking through the area today. Wind gusts out of the southwest and west will be at 35 mph at times. Rain in the area with the steadier stuff falling this afternoon. Most will get around a quarter inch of rain. Temperatures will fall through the 50s this afternoon as a much colder air mass builds in. I’m thinking lake effect rain will setup by this evening. It is a west steering wind so the lakeshore and east of Cleveland are the favored zones for the showers. Some of that rain could be heavy at times. It does look like things dry out by tomorrow morning. Temperatures by early morning tomorrow will drop to around 40 degrees.