Painesville middle school on lockdown due to nearby SWAT situtation
By Julia Tullos | October 15, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT - Updated October 15 at 2:11 PM

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An armed man has barricaded himself inside a home, according to Painesville police.

Multiple police agencies are in the 100 block of N. Settlers Lane trying to bring the man out peacefully.

Officers said the SWAT stand-off began just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

Heritage Middle Schools has been placed on lockdown as a safety precaution.

Police are also asking people to stay out of the Liberty Greens area, because several roads are closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

