Painesville middle school on lockdown due to nearby SWAT situtation

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An armed man has barricaded himself inside a home, according to Painesville police.
Multiple police agencies are in the 100 block of N. Settlers Lane trying to bring the man out peacefully.
Officers said the SWAT stand-off began just after 1 p.m. Thursday.
Heritage Middle Schools has been placed on lockdown as a safety precaution.
Police are also asking people to stay out of the Liberty Greens area, because several roads are closed.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
