A parking space dispute may have lead to an apartment building being shot up with more than 40 bullet holes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “A lot of innocent people could have been hurt for no reason. Could have been killed, yeah, could have been killed.”
A dispute over someone blocking a pregnant woman’s car in a parking space may be the cause for multiple gunshots spraying a hallway without regard to who may have gotten hit.
Tempers flared, and gunshots rang out, putting dozens of people at risk.
It happened on the east side of town, and one woman, a two-time cancer patient, is still dealing with the aftermath.
It’s a miracle that with so many bullets flying, more people weren’t hurt. Here’s how one resident of the Euclid Estates explains what she heard.
"All of sudden you heard pow, pow, pow, bow....BOOM!
Just too many gunshots to count.
“I was scared to death because it sounded like firecrackers was right in my kitchen.”
That’s Joanne Lewis, one the of residents, whose apartment got hit by a stray bullet.
Most of those bullets ended up in a wall on the second floor at the Euclid Estates apartment building. A neighbor who didn’t want to give her name told 19 News.
“When I was walking out the door I seen two ladies and a young man. The ladies was holding the man up and he was leaking and walking out the door and you heard, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow... again.”
The resident I’m talking with understandably is afraid to be seen for fear of retaliation.
“They was shooting from car to car and went that way and shot the car up with the young man. It’s crazy because it’s kids that live in this building and older people that live in this building.”
Joanne Lewis is one of those older people. Luckily, she wasn’t hit by any of the stray bullets but one of them blasted a hole through a pipe in her bathroom, causing it to flood her apartment.
“I haven’t been able to sleep. I haven’t been able to eat. I’ve been a nervous wreck. I’m a cancer patient.”
If it weren’t for bad luck Joanne wouldn’t have any luck at all. She just moved into the apartment Friday afternoon.
“My floor has been wet like this since Sunday. It’s hard to breathe in here. You shouldn’t be breathing this in. I know and I’ve called everybody. I’ve called the housing inspectors. I’ve called the housing court.
Everybody wants me to leave my name and number and they’ll call me back in 24-hours and I didn’t no results so I called y’all.”
Joanne Lewis says the management of the apartment has now offered to move her to another apartment. She says her energy level is too low to move her things. She has been so distraught by the flooding and shootings that she couldn’t make it to her cancer treatment this week. Police are looking for the shooters.
