4 positive COVID-19 cases in Rittman Exempted Village School district

RITTMAN, Ohio (WOIO) - Rittman Exempted Village Schools notified parents of four positive COVID-19 cases in the district on Monday and Wednesday.
A 4th, 6th, 8th and 10th grader are presumed positive for COVID-19, according to two letters sent to parents.
The elementary school, middle school and high school remain open.
Exposed locations are being cleaned and disinfected, the letters said.
The letters said the school is working with Wayne County Health Department, who will help conduct contact tracing.
