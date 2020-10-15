Registered sex offender accused of raping woman who he held captive appears in Summit County court

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A registered sex offender who was just released from jail in August is due in court on Thursday afternoon on new accusations of kidnapping and raping a woman.
The arraignment for John Michael Lent is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Barberton Municipal Court.
19 News will live stream the court appearance.
Lent is charged with kidnapping a 39-year-old woman and raping her while he held her captive in the basement of his Coventry Township home on Swartz Road, according to investigators.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said deputies rescued the partially-clothed woman from the home on Tuesday after receiving 911 calls about a person who was being held hostage.
When law enforcement arrived to Lent’s house, a deputy said he heard the victim screaming for help in the basement.
The victim, who somehow managed to text a friend for help, was eventually taken from the home by Summit County deputies and taken to Akron General Medical Center for treatment.
Court records show that Lent was released from prison on a 2008 rape charge approximately two months ago, is a registered sex offender, and has a lengthy criminal background dating back to the 1980s.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of Lent’s court hearing.
