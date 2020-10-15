Teen boy with gun and his mother arrested for roles in altercation at Akron gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother and her son, who was armed with a gun, were arrested on Wednesday morning for an altercation at an Akron-area gas station.
Akron police say officers were called to the Circle K gas station on Brown Street for reports of a fight in the parking lot.
Police were met by the two victims at the scene who said a woman, later identified as 41-year-old Michelle Woodall, pulled into the parking lot and started arguing with them.
Moments later, Woodall’s 16-year-old son arrived and displayed a handgun, the victims told Akron police.
During the altercation, Woodall allegedly threw an unknown substance on the victim’s car.
One of the victim’s was able to wrestle the gun away from the teen suspect, according to investigators.
Both Woodall and her son were later located at a Sherman Street home and taken into custody without incident.
Woodall faces charges for violation of a protection order and criminal damaging.
The teenager, who admitted to possessing the gun, but denied pointing it at the victims, was charged with aggravated menacing.
