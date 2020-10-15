WATCH: Man arrested after leading OSP, Cortland police on chase

CORTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A newly released video shows Ohio State Highway Patrol and Cortland police taking a man into custody Tuesday afternoon after he struck an OSP cruiser amid a chase.
OSP reached out to Cortland Police Department around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday to let officers know that a pursuit was headed into town on State Route 5 from State Route 11, according to a Cortland Police Department Facebook post.
The vehicle struck the OSP cruiser before entering Cortland while on State Route 11, Cortland police said in the post.
The post said Cortland officers attempted to deploy “stop sticks,” but the driver avoided the obstacle by performing a U-turn in someone’s front yard.
An OSP cruiser struck the fleeing vehicle.
A release stated, “Due to his reckless driving and the fact that he had already assaulted a trooper, Officer Rice and Detective Weston took decisive action in terminating the pursuit by striking the suspect vehicle with their cruisers and boxing him in.”
The post said the suspect was taken into custody, and officers found a loaded handgun during the arrest.
He faces multiple felony charges, including felonious assault on a police officer, fleeing and eluding and weapons under disability.
An OSP trooper and two Cortland officers sustained minor injuries, but the suspect was not injured.
The suspect will be arraigned in Central District Court, according to the post.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.