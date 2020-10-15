13-year-old Cleveland boy arrested for killing mom’s fiance

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy shot and killed his mom’s fiance during a domestic violence situation, according to Cleveland police.
The shooting happened at the family’s home in the 3500 block of W. 48th Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said female juveniles in the home were arguing and the 33-year-old fiance grabbed a 17-year-old girl by the hair and strangled her.
At that time, the 13-year-old boy allegedly grabbed a handgun and shot the fiance in the shoulder.
Officers performed first aid on the man until EMS transported him to MetroHealth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The teen was arrested at the scene.
He is now in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center pending the outcome of the investigation.
