Akron Police search for pickup truck thief caught on surveillance camera

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are asking for help identifying the suspect who stole a red 1997 GMC 1500 pickup truck from a driveway.
Police said the theft happened around 5 a.m. on Sept. 28 in the 1000 block of Burkhardt Avenue.
Akron Police shared the surveillance footage on their Facebook page hoping the community may recognize the suspect.
If you can identify the thief or have any other information on this theft, call Detective M. Joyner at (330) 375-2530; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).
