Another innocent bystander shot at a Lorain park; security camera has now been installed

This time the victim survived, but the community is still shaken from the repeated gun violence. Crime scene tape is still on the ground at Oakwood Park -- a visible reminder of Tuesday’s violence that led to another innocent teenager being shot in the back. Police say he had nothing to do with the altercation that led to the gun violence. In August, 14-year-old Denzyl Williams was gunned down on the basketball court. That shooting led Lorain leaders and citizens to a call to action to stop the gun violence.