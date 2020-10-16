Another innocent bystander shot at a Lorain park; security camera has now been installed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s happened again—another innocent bystander shot at Oakwood Park in Lorain, where a 14-year-old was killed over the summer.
This time the victim survived, but the community is still shaken from the repeated gun violence. Crime scene tape is still on the ground at Oakwood Park -- a visible reminder of Tuesday’s violence that led to another innocent teenager being shot in the back. Police say he had nothing to do with the altercation that led to the gun violence. In August, 14-year-old Denzyl Williams was gunned down on the basketball court. That shooting led Lorain leaders and citizens to a call to action to stop the gun violence.
Hector Garcia of Lorain says, “The shooting, the stuff that shouldn’t be happening. Kids that come to the park should have fun, and I don’t know what’s going on anymore; it’s scary to come to the park.”
Garcia has been coming to Oakwood Park for 45 years and believes security measures are necessary to keep children and all citizens safe, “I think that security cameras would help throughout this park.”
On Friday, a major step in the right direction as a security camera was installed at the park.
Ward 6 Councilman Rey Carrion said on his Facebook page, "Great news for Oakwood Park. The temporary security camera, courtesy of the Friends of South Lorain, is now installed and recording data… The camera is tied directly to the Lorain Police Department. This system provides 360-degree coverage and has incredible zoom-in capabilities.
Vincent Naelite of Cleveland tells 19 News, “I don’t know if cameras are necessary. I mean, we just saw police roll by; they’re pretty good out here. It isn’t anything that didn’t happen before out here.”
Caesar Jeter, at the park playing flag football, says, for the most part, he feels safe but taking measures to prevent violence never hurts, “Just more security around, that’s all we need, more security.”
And as an added measure of security, the park also now closes at dusk.
Kyree Brooks, in charge of Stop the Violence in Lorain, says the city also needs to enforce the curfew that’s in place.
On Sunday at 5:00 PM, a Youth In Crisis community meeting will be held at the Harrison Cultural Community Centre. A panel of young people from 18 to 28 will talk about what they feel it would take to stop the violence and keep everyone safe.
