Commuter Cast: Accident closes section of Lake Shore Blvd. in Mentor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake Shore Blvd. in Mentor is currently closed in both directions as crews clean up an accident.
The road is closed between Iroquois and Cedarwood Rd.
Alternate routes include taking Lost Nation Rd. or SR 306 to Hogson Rd.
Watch out for wet, slick roads as you take to the streets this morning.
Sporadic overnight showers left some roads damp.
Your Friday morning forecast predicts a sunny yet chilly day.
A cold air mass sits above Northeast Ohio.
This morning’s temperature is in the high 40s, and we can expect it to raise near mid-50s by this afternoon.
