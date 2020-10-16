COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer to push for emergency approval in November

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla released an open letter Friday morning in regard to the company’s’ status on releasing a COVID-19 vaccination.
The letter said Pfizer and its partner BioNTech hope to apply for Emergency Authorization Use of their vaccine in the third week of Nov.
It is up to the Food and Drug Administration to approve the application.
The Associated Press reports Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, which are Pfizer’s competitors, are working on longer research timelines.
Bourla’s letter explained the company must follow a three-step process before a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for public use.
1. The vaccine must be effective
Pfizer is currently testing its vaccine at multiple locations in Cleveland.
2. The vaccine must be safe
3. The vaccine must be able to be mass-manufactured at high standards
Pfizer is on the first step, and the letter said a group of independent scientists will be reviewing testing data soon.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.