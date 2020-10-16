Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office Sexual Assault Kit Task Force awarded $1M grant to help launch G.O.L.D. Unit

Commitment to Lawfully Owed DNA This funding will also be used to expand the research and operations of the Unit’s Lawfully Owed DNA Project. It will help researchers review, improve, and optimize swabbing protocols as they relate to the collection of lawfully owed DNA from offenders. Prior funding led to the creation of a census that identified 15,371 offenders whose DNA was not inputted in CODIS. Since then, 2,441 offenders have been swabbed, 87 of which produced a CODIS “hit” to another crime (including murder, sexual assault, robbery, and others). Further research will focus on quantitative and qualitative analyses of county felony arrest data, DNA collection procedures at booking, and law enforcement personnel interviews which will assist in the collection of the nearly 13,000 offenders that still lawfully owe DNA in Cuyahoga County.