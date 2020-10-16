Elyria Police search for missing endangered 26-year-old woman

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police are asking the community to help find missing endangered Jessica Marie Newson.
Police said the 26-year-old was reported missing from her home in the 400 block of 6th Street at 10:10 p.m. on Thursday.
According to police, Newson is 5′2″ tall, 125 lbs., has a rose tattoo on her stomach, and music note tattoos on her arm.
Newton reportedly drives a black 2005 Pontiac G6 with Ohio license plate J333371.
Call 911 or Detective Mahony at (440) 326-1211 or email mmahony@cityofelyria.org if you see her or know where she may be.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.