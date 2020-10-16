19 First Alert Weather: Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are in effect Friday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland, Ohio has issued several FROST ALERTS for our area tonight.
Firstly, a FREEZE WARNING is in effect for our inland counties, including the Akron and Canton areas, until 9:00 AM Saturday.
Residents should take measures now to protect tender vegetation from the cold.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
For those of you along the lakeshore, including the Cleveland area, a FROST ADVISORY is in place until 9:00 AM Saturday.
I have an important reminder for you to please bring your pets inside this evening.
If it is too cold outside for you, it is likely too cold for them, too.
