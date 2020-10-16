Lorain police search for man wanted on assault, weapons charges

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Division of U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is requesting the public’s help in locating Correy Hill.
The 32-year-old fugitive is wanted for a parole violation, felonious assault and having weapons under disability, police said.
Hill is around 6″ tall and weights 180 pounds.
Police said a reward is offered for information which would directly lead to the capture of Hill.
Please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force with any information regarding Hill’s whereabouts at 1-866-4WANTED or text the keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).
You can reach investigators by calling 216-276-3975 or 216-276-2172 as well.
Lastly, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is also taking tips at 440-323-1212.
Tipsters may remain anonymous.
