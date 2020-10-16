Lorain police search for man wanted on assault, weapons charges

Lorain police search for man wanted on assault, weapons charges
The Lorain Division of the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is searching for Correy Hill, 32. (Source: Lorain County CSI)
By Avery Williams | October 16, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT - Updated October 16 at 7:38 AM

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Division of U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is requesting the public’s help in locating Correy Hill.

The 32-year-old fugitive is wanted for a parole violation, felonious assault and having weapons under disability, police said.

Hill is around 6″ tall and weights 180 pounds.

Police said a reward is offered for information which would directly lead to the capture of Hill.

Please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force with any information regarding Hill’s whereabouts at 1-866-4WANTED or text the keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

You can reach investigators by calling 216-276-3975 or 216-276-2172 as well.

Lastly, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is also taking tips at 440-323-1212.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.