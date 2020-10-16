Marblehead Police want vandal who slashed all the tires on each of the city’s mail trucks

Marblehead Police want vandal who slashed all the tires on each of the city’s mail trucks
Marblehead Police want vandal who slashed each tire on all the city’s mail trucks (Source: Marblehead Police)
By Rachel Vadaj | October 16, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 8:45 PM

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WOIO) - On Oct. 10, the Marblehead Post Office workers arrived to find all 20 tires that propel their five mail trucks punctured.

Police said the crime happened in the early morning hours.

Less than a week later on Friday, Marblehead Police asked the community to help find the vandal(s) responsible.

Police said the crime happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 10.

Call police at (419) 798-5881 if you have any information on this crime.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Marblehead Police want vandal who slashed each tire on all the city’s mail trucks
Marblehead Police want vandal who slashed each tire on all the city’s mail trucks (Source: Marblehead Police)

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.