Marblehead Police want vandal who slashed all the tires on each of the city’s mail trucks

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WOIO) - On Oct. 10, the Marblehead Post Office workers arrived to find all 20 tires that propel their five mail trucks punctured.
Police said the crime happened in the early morning hours.
Less than a week later on Friday, Marblehead Police asked the community to help find the vandal(s) responsible.
Call police at (419) 798-5881 if you have any information on this crime.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
